Kerala SSLC exam 2027 from March 1; check 10th time table here

The Kerala Board has released the date sheets for SSLC (Class 10), Plus Two (Class 12) exams. The Kerala SSLC, 10th exam is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 30, 2027, while Plus Two, 12th exam from March 2 to 30, 2027. The students can check and download Kerala SSLC, Plus Two date sheets on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively.

Kerala SSLC, 10th Timetable 2027

Exam Dates Papers March 1 Malayalam Part I March 3 Malayalam Part II March 5 Hindi March 8 Chemistry March 12 Physics March 16 English March 18 Biology March 23 Social Science March 30 Mathematics.

DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th Timetable 2027

Exam Dates Papers March 2 Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology March 8 Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English March 12 Physics, Sociology, Anthropology March 15 Economics, Electronic Systems March 17 Mathematics March 19 Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology March 22 Part I English March 24 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy March 29 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature March 30 Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics.

How to download Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2027

The students can check and download Kerala SSLC (10th), DHSE Kerala Plus Two (12th) time table 2027 on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively. To download Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets, students need to visit the official portals - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on Class 10, 12 exam dates 2027 PDF link. Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF will be available for download, save Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF link

Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF will be available for download

Save Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2027, please visit the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.

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