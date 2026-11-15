Advertisement
  1. Home
  2. Education
  3. Kerala SSLC exam 2027 from March 1; check 10th time table here

Kerala SSLC exam 2027 from March 1; check 10th time table here

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

Kerala SSLC, 10th exam is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 30, 2027, while Plus Two, 12th exam from March 2 to 30, 2027. The students can check and download Kerala SSLC, Plus Two date sheets on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively.

Kerala SSLC exam 2027 will be held from March 1 to 30, 2027.
Kerala SSLC exam 2027 will be held from March 1 to 30, 2027. Image Source : India TV

The Kerala Board has released the date sheets for SSLC (Class 10), Plus Two (Class 12) exams. The Kerala SSLC, 10th exam is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 30, 2027, while Plus Two, 12th exam from March 2 to 30, 2027. The students can check and download Kerala SSLC, Plus Two date sheets on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively. 

Kerala SSLC, 10th Timetable 2027 

 

Exam Dates Papers
March 1 Malayalam Part I 
March 3 Malayalam Part II 
March 5 Hindi 
March 8 Chemistry 
March 12 Physics 
March 16  English 
March 18 Biology 
March 23 Social Science 
March 30 Mathematics. 

 

 

DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th Timetable 2027

Exam Dates Papers

March 2

Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
March 8 Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English 
March 12 Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
March 15 Economics, Electronic Systems 
March 17 Mathematics 
March 19 Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology 
March 22 Part I English 
March 24 Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy 
March 29 Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature 
March 30  Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics. 

How to download Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2027 

The students can check and download Kerala SSLC (10th), DHSE Kerala Plus Two (12th) time table 2027 on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively. To download Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets, students need to visit the official portals - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on Class 10, 12 exam dates 2027 PDF link. Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF will be available for download, save Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • Click on Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF link 
  • Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF will be available for download  
  • Save Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2027, please visit the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

Also Read: 

Weeks left for CAT 2026; preparation tips to follow to score cent percentile 

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Kerala
Advertisement
Advertisement

More From Education

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\