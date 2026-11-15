Kerala SSLC exam 2027 from March 1; check 10th time table here

The Kerala Board has released the date sheets for SSLC (Class 10), Plus Two (Class 12) exams. The Kerala SSLC, 10th exam is scheduled to be held from March 1 to 30, 2027, while Plus Two, 12th exam from March 2 to 30, 2027. The students can check and download Kerala SSLC, Plus Two date sheets on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively.
Kerala SSLC, 10th Timetable 2027
|Exam Dates
|Papers
|March 1
|Malayalam Part I
|March 3
|Malayalam Part II
|March 5
|Hindi
|March 8
|Chemistry
|March 12
|Physics
|March 16
|English
|March 18
|Biology
|March 23
|Social Science
|March 30
|Mathematics.
DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th Timetable 2027
|Exam Dates
|Papers
|
March 2
|
Part II Languages, Computer Science and Information Technology
|March 8
|Chemistry, History, Islamic History and Culture, Business Studies, Communicative English
|March 12
|Physics, Sociology, Anthropology
|March 15
|Economics, Electronic Systems
|March 17
|Mathematics
|March 19
|Part III Languages, Sanskrit Sastra, Psychology
|March 22
|Part I English
|March 24
|Geography, Music, Social Work, Geology, Accountancy
|March 29
|Biology, Electronics, Political Science, Sanskrit Sahithya, Computer Application, English Literature
|March 30
|Home Science, Gandhian Studies, Philosophy, Journalism, Computer Science, Statistics.
How to download Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2027
The students can check and download Kerala SSLC (10th), DHSE Kerala Plus Two (12th) time table 2027 on the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in respectively. To download Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets, students need to visit the official portals - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on Class 10, 12 exam dates 2027 PDF link. Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF will be available for download, save Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in
- Click on Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF link
- Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF will be available for download
- Save Kerala SSLC, DHSE Kerala Plus Two date sheets 2027 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on Kerala SSLC, Plus Two exam dates 2027, please visit the official websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.
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