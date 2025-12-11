Kerala schools to remain closed today due to civic polls Kerala school holiday: Schools in Kerala are closed today due to local body elections.

Thiruvananthapuram:

All schools in Kerala - government, private institutions will remain closed on Thursday, December 11 due to civic polls. Schools in Kerala were earlier closed today, December 9. The counting of votes will be held on December 13. The second phase of polling for Kerala’s local body elections will take place across seven districts on Thursday. Polling will run from 7 am to 6 pm. A total of 38,994 candidates are contesting. The phase 1 polling recorded a voter turnout of 70 per cent.

Kerala School Holiday List December 2025

Local body election- December 9, 11

Second Saturday- December 13

Christmas Holidays- December 19 to 28, 2025.

Kerala School Holiday 2026 List

New Year- January 1

Republic Holiday- January 26

Shab-e-Baraat- February 20

Maha Shivratri- March 5

Good Friday- April 3

Summer Vacation- March 31

May Day: May 1

Bakrid (Eid al-Adha)- June 27

Muharram- July 17

Independence Day- August 15

Onam Holidays- August 20- 30

Gandhi Jayanti- October 2

Deepavali- November 8

Christmas Holidays- December 23- January 1, 2027.

Kerala local body polls 2025: Check key dates

Phase 1 on December 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam

Phase 2 on December 11, 2025 (Thursday): Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Counting of votes: December 13, 2025 (Saturday) from 8 am.

Kerala local body polls: Check ward breakdown

17,337 wards in 941 grama panchayats

2,267 wards in 152 block panchayats

346 wards in 14 district panchayats

3,205 wards in 86 municipalities

421 wards in 6 corporations.

Kerala local body polls: Check voter details and polling stations

The final voter list, as published on October 25, includes 2,84,30,761 voters — 1,34,12,470 men, 1,50,18,010 women, and 281 transgender persons.

There will be 33,746 polling stations across the state for the local body polls— 28,127 for panchayat wards, 3,604 for municipalities, and 2,015 for corporations.