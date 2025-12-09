Kerala school holiday 2025: Schools to remain closed on December 11 due to civic polls

All government and private schools in Kerala will remain closed on Thursday, December 11 due to local body elections. Schools in Kerala were earlier closed today, December 9. The Kerala civic polls is scheduled to be held in two rounds on December 9 and 11 from 7 am to 6 pm. The counting of votes will be held on December 13. As per the State Election Commission, polling percentage had crossed 14.5 percent by 9:30 am.
Kerala School Holiday List December 2025
- Local body election- December 9, 11
- Second Saturday- December 13
- Christmas Holidays- December 19 to 28, 2025.
Kerala local body polls 2025: Check key dates
- Phase 1 on December 9, 2025 (Tuesday): Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam
- Phase 2 on December 11, 2025 (Thursday): Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod
- Counting of votes: December 13, 2025 (Saturday) from 8.00 am
Kerala local body polls: Check ward breakdown
- 17,337 wards in 941 grama panchayats
- 2,267 wards in 152 block panchayats
- 346 wards in 14 district panchayats
- 3,205 wards in 86 municipalities
- 421 wards in 6 corporations.
Kerala local body polls: Check voter details and polling stations
The final voter list, as published on October 25, includes 2,84,30,761 voters — 1,34,12,470 men, 1,50,18,010 women, and 281 transgender persons.
There will be 33,746 polling stations across the state for the local body polls— 28,127 for panchayat wards, 3,604 for municipalities, and 2,015 for corporations.
Kerala School Holiday 2026 List
- New Year- January 1
- Republic Holiday- January 26
- Shab-e-Baraat- February 20
- Maha Shivratri- March 5
- Good Friday- April 3
- Summer Vacation- March 31
- May Day: May 1
- Bakrid (Eid al-Adha)- June 27
- Muharram- July 17
- Independence Day- August 15
- Onam Holidays- August 20- 30
- Gandhi Jayanti- October 2
- Deepavali- November 8
- Christmas Holidays- December 23- January 1, 2027.