Karnataka weather update: Schools closed in Kalaburagi amid heavy rain warning

Kalaburagi (Karnataka) :

The Deputy Director (Administration) of the Department of School Education in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, has announced a two-day holiday for all schools in the district on September 27 (Saturday) and September 28 (Sunday). This decision comes as a precautionary measure in response to the forecast of heavy rains and the issuance of an orange alert for the district.

Weather situation and alert

Kalaburagi is currently experiencing cloudy skies with high humidity levels, and meteorological reports predict heavy and persistent rainfall over the next few days. The orange alert indicates a significant risk of intense weather conditions, warranting caution and safety measures.

Precautionary steps and public advisory

The school holiday aims to ensure the safety of students and staff by reducing travel and outdoor activities during the adverse weather. Authorities have urged residents to stay alert, avoid unnecessary movement, and keep emergency contacts handy in case of any weather-related emergencies.

The Department of School Education and local administration continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide further updates as needed to protect the community during this period of intense rain.