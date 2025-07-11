Karnataka government to provide free bus services from LKG to PUC, says DK Shiv Kumar The Karnataka government has decided to offer free bus services to students from economically backwards backgrounds. This initiative aims to improve attendance in government schools. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

In a significant move, the Karnataka government has announced a free bus service for students attending government schools, including Karnataka Public Schools, from LKG (Lower Kindergarten) to PUC (Pre-University Course). Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar shared this information on his X account (formerly known as Twitter). This initiative aims to support children from remote and underprivileged areas by alleviating the costs associated with travel and ensuring consistent school attendance. The government believes that this service will not only make it easier for students to access education but also improve attendance, punctuality, and overall academic performance in government schools.

“The government is committed to a bright future for children in government schools! To strengthen government schools, the state government has decided to start a free bus service for students studying from LKG to PUC in Karnataka Public Schools across the state,” said Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

The government is expected to provide more operational details and implementation timelines soon.