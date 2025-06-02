Karnataka government issues guidelines for schools amid surge in COVID-19 cases, details here Karnataka government has issued guidelines for all schools across the state, including government and private in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools. Scroll down to read more.

New Delhi:

Schools across Karnataka have been reopened today after long summer vacations. Students, parents, teachers, and non-teaching staff in many schools across the state were seen wearing masks reportedly as a precautionary measure amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in the state recently. On Friday, the state government issued a circular in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state and the reopening of schools. In the circular, the government has asked parents not to send their children to school if they have fever, cough, cold and other symptoms.

What did official notice say?

The Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare has issued a circular outlining precautions for both government and private schools. Parents are instructed not to send their children to school if they exhibit any symptoms of illness and to ensure they return only after fully recovering. Schools are also advised to send students home if they display symptoms such as fever, cough, or cold. In addition, if teachers or non-teaching staff show any symptoms, they should be encouraged to follow appropriate precautionary measures.

The circular emphasises the importance of adhering to COVID-19 safety protocols strictly. This includes maintaining hand hygiene, practising proper cough etiquette, and following other COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviours (CAB).

“Overall, strict adherence to Covid-19 precautionary measures has been instructed in the interest of the health of school children,” it added. As of Sunday evening 253 COVID-19 active cases have been reported in the state. Four patients with the infection, who had other comorbidities, have died since January 1.

3,961 cases in India, 32 deaths

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday reported that the number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 3,961, while the total number of deaths has reached 32. According to the official data, four deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours—one each from Delhi, Kerala, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.