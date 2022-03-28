Monday, March 28, 2022
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Education
  4. Karnataka CET exam 2022 to be held of THESE dates | Check full schedule

Karnataka CET exam 2022 to be held of THESE dates | Check full schedule

The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications.

India TV Education Desk Edited by: India TV Education Desk
Bengaluru Updated on: March 28, 2022 17:06 IST
karnataka cet exams, cet 2022
Image Source : PTI

The dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states

Highlights

  • The dates of the Common Entrance Test-2022 in Karnataka have been announced.
  • The tests will take place on June 16,17, and 18.
  • The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20.

The dates of the Common Entrance Test-2022 for admission into various professional courses in Karnataka were announced on Monday. Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan said that the tests will take place on June 16,17, and 18. 

The dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states, the Minister stated. The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications.

Karnataka CET Exam 2022: Here is the full schedule and timings 

Biology (Morning) June 16
Mathematics (Afternoon) June 16
Physics (Morning) June 17
Chemistry (Afternoon) June 17

Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates will be held on June 18 at selected centers.

Latest Education News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News