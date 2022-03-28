Karnataka CET exam 2022 to be held of THESE dates | Check full schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states

The dates of the Common Entrance Test-2022 for admission into various professional courses in Karnataka were announced on Monday. Karnataka Minister for Higher Education minister, Dr. CN Ashwathnarayan said that the tests will take place on June 16,17, and 18.

The dates have been scheduled by taking into account the probable schedule dates for similar kinds of tests in other states, the Minister stated. The aspirants can register their names for CET-2022 from April 5 to April 20 and submit applications.

Karnataka CET Exam 2022: Here is the full schedule and timings

Biology (Morning) June 16 Mathematics (Afternoon) June 16 Physics (Morning) June 17 Chemistry (Afternoon) June 17

Kannada Language Test for Horanadu and Gadinadu Kannadiga Candidates will be held on June 18 at selected centers.

