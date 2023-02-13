Follow us on Image Source : PTI Kerala government plans to help students find jobs during their higher studies

Job Opportunities: The Kerala government has envisaged providing various job opportunities to students during their higher studies. While inaugurating the third edition of the Professional Students Summit, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the govenrment is working on implementing various projects like 'industry on Campus' and 'Young Innovators Programme' to provide job opportunities to the students along with their higher studies.

Industry on Campus and Young Innovators Programme

"Young people are opting for higher education in foreign countries because there are job opportunities along with studies there. We also aim to achieve the same. Projects such as Industry on Campus and Young Innovators Programme are being implemented to create job opportunities for students along with their studies," Vijayan said. The Chief Minister also said the government would address the concerns of the youngsters and urged them to reject the alleged false narrative that our youth are increasingly going abroad in large numbers as Kerala is not a place to live.

Compulsory internship system

He listed key achievements of the state to counter the "false narrative" against the state. The Chief Minister also added that the compulsory internship system will be extended to other fields of studies other than professional courses. "Students should come forward to develop indigenous knowledge, research and products. Efforts are being made to connect Kerala with the world knowledge community. More cooperation with foreign universities and research centres are on our agenda," he said.

Vijayan said all sectors will get the benefit of the Rs 3,500 crore research and development budget announced by the government this year. About 2,000 students and 500 teachers from more than 400 professional educational institutions participated in the summit. Dr Krishna Ella, executive chairman of Bharat Biotech developed India's first indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, was the chief guest and plenary speaker at the congregation.

"Our shortcoming is that we have not given equal importance to skills along with education and if these two are achieved together we can do wonders in creating many entrepreneurs and opportunities," Ella said. The noted scientist said innovations can be derived from simple thoughts and it does not have to dwell on the intricacies of science.