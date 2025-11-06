The Jawaharlal Nehru University students’ union (JNUSU) election result 2025 is scheduled to be out on Thursday, November 6. The JNUSU election is likely to witness fierce contests between Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) for the posts of President, Vice President, General Secretary, and Joint Secretary. A total of seven students are contesting for the president post- Aditi Mishra from Left Unity, Vikas Patel (ABVP), Vikash Bishnoi (NSUI), Raj Ratan Rajoria (BAPSA), Shirshava Indu (DISHA), Shinde Vijayalaxmi (Progressive Students’ Association), Angad Singh (Independent). For the vice-president post, the key contestants are- Left Unity’s Kizhakoot Gopika Babu, NSUI’s Shaikh Shahnawaz Alam, and ABVP’s Tanya Kumari. A total of twenty candidates are contesting for the four central panel posts- president, vice-president, general secretary and joint secretary. The Left Unity is the alliance of All India Students’ Association (AISA), Students’ Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Students’ Federation (DSF). Last year, the Left alliance maintained its stronghold in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) elections 2024-25 by securing three of the top four posts, while the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) made a comeback after ten years to win the post of the joint secretary.
8:54 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
8:35 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
8:28 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
8:20 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
8:12 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
8:06 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
8:06 AM (IST)Nov 06, 2025
