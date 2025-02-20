Jharkhand paper leak: JAC 10th Hindi, Science exams cancelled after papers went viral on social media JAC board paper leak: Jharkhand class 10th Hindi examination took place on February 18 and the Science paper was scheduled to be held on Thursday.

JAC board class 10th exams for Hindi and Science subjects are now cancelled. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Thursday issued a notice and announced the cancellation due to paper leak. Re-exam dates for these Jharkhand board exams 2025 will be shared in the due course. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website and contact the respective school authorities for more details.

JAC Board Paper Leak 2025

As per the official statement, the question papers of the JAC 10th Hindi exam that was held on February 18 and the Science exam, scheduled for today, were leaked on social media. "All students, their parents, principals concerned, centre superintendents and officials concerned are informed that in the light of information received through social media and newspapers, the examinations of Hindi (Course A & Course B) subject held in the first sitting on February 18 and Science subject in the first sitting on February 20 are cancelled," JAC, a government body, said in a notice.

JAC Board Exam 2025

Jharkhand board class 10 (matriculation) and class 12 (Intermediate) board examinations began amid tight security across the state on February 11. Over 7.84 lakh students are enrolled to take both the board examinations, which are being conducted in two shifts.

As per the official schedule, the class 10 examinations are scheduled in the first shift (9:45 am to 1 pm), while the class 12 examinations are being held in the second shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm).

More than 4.33 lakh students are expected to appear for the class 10 examinations across 1,297 examination centres, while over 3.50 lakh students are likely to write intermediate examinations across 789 centres. Students appearing for the exam are required to carry their admit cards to the exam center and follow all the norms mentioned on it while appearing for the exam.