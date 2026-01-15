Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Mains admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download

  Live JEE Mains admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download

JEE Mains admit card 2026 Live: The candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29.

JEE Mains admit card 2026 download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains admit card 2026 download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : jeemain.nta.nic.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The NTA JEE Main January session admit card 2026 will be released soon, the candidates can check and download JEE Main admit card on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. 

The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
  • Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

Live updates : How to download JEE Mains admit card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 11:48 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main exam schedule 2026

    JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. 

    January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28

    Paper One (BE/ BTech)

    January 29

    Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B (both).  

     

  • 11:48 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2026

    Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
    Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
    Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026

    The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out 

  • 11:47 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026: Official website to check

    JEE Mains admit card 2026 will be available soon on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 11:46 AM (IST)Jan 15, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main admit card 2026: Release date and time

    JEE Main January session admit card 2026 will soon be released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main admit card on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. 

    To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains Jee (main) Exam Admit Card
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\