JEE Mains 2026: Preparation tips and proven tricks to aim for cent percentile

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session 2026 is scheduled to be held from January 21, and just few days left for JEE Main, the candidates might be at their last leg of preparations. To help candidates in their last-minute preparation strategies, Dinesh Bhutada, Program Director, MIT World Peace University, Pune shared preparation tips and tricks for JEE aspirants with India TV Digital.

Scoring a excellent percentile in JEE Mains 2026 is not about covering more syllabus in the last few days, it is about maximising returns from what you already know. JEE Main is a speed-and-accuracy driven exam, where smart strategy often separates toppers from the rest. The following preparation tips are based on real exam trends.

JEE Main 2026: Follow these proven tricks to aim for cent percentile

Master the Exam Strategy First

One of the most effective techniques is the Two-Pass Approach. In the first pass, attempt only easy and familiar questions. If a question takes more than 60-75 seconds, move on. In the second pass, return to medium or tricky problems based on comfort level. This reduces time wastage, improves accuracy, and protects confidence. Remember, skipping early and smartly is a skill, not a weakness and understanding ‘art of leaving’ is important for few time-consuming questions.

Physics: Turn Speed into Marks

In the final weeks, Physics preparation should shift to mixed numerical only. Focus purely on formula application and quick substitution. Avoid derivations and chapter-wise practice. Solving 30-40 mixed PYQs daily can improve speed dramatically and add 10-15 marks through accuracy alone. PYQ-based mixes are crucial because NTA frequently repeats question styles, units, and traps. This approach can realistically turn Physics into an 80-90+ scoring subject.

Chemistry: NCERT Is Non-Negotiable

Chemistry offers the highest marks per hour invested. In the last weeks, revise NCERT line-by-line, especially Inorganic Chemistry and Organic reactions from Classes 11 and 12. Nearly 70-90% of questions are directly or indirectly lifted from NCERT text. Skip memory tricks and focus on exact wording, tables, and reactions. This single habit can fetch 15-25 marks with minimal effort.

Maths: Secure the Quick Wins

Instead of struggling with lengthy problems, focus on high-frequency, predictable chapters such as Matrices & Determinants, Vectors & 3D, Statistics, and Straight Lines. These topics usually have formula-driven, low-time questions. Regular PYQ practice from 2019-2025 can help you secure 25-35 reliable marks.

Daily Revision & Error Control

A 10-minute daily formula revision ensures faster recall and fewer silly mistakes. Maintain an error log and revise only past mistakes, formula slips, unit errors, and wrong assumptions. Fixing repeated errors is more effective than solving new questions.

Final Advisory

In JEE Main, one wrong answer doesn’t just cost -1 mark ,it can effectively cost 5 marks due to lost opportunity. Smart question selection, calm execution, and focused revision are the real keys to scoring excellent percentile. Equally crucial is understanding the ABC of Examination Technique—Analysis, Body Clock, and Consistency.

Regular analysis of mock tests helps identify recurring errors and refine strategy, while aligning your body clock with the actual JEE exam timing ensures peak mental alertness on the final day. Consistency, maintained through disciplined daily study and sustained concentration, ties everything together.

Ultimately, Success in JEE Main 2026 lies in precision, not pressure, prepare smart, revise right, and execute with confidence.