The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 January session registration has been closed. Over 15.04 lakh (15,04,866) applied for JEE Main session one and 13.10 lakh (13,10,493) candidates have successfully completed the fee payment, according to NTA. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main can do so on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2027 session one is scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, the admit card will be released on January 13.

How to apply for JEE Main 2027 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

To apply for JEE Main January session 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main session one application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2027 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Eligibility criteria

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized central/ state board, CBSE, CISCE

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/ University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

Documents required

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Class 10 or Equivalent

Certificate/Marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable)

The recent passport-size photograph should be in colour with 80 per cent face (without mask) visible including ears against white background

Photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb

Signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb

Scanned copy of Class 10 or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible)

Scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

For details on JEE Main 2027, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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