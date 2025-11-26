JEE Main Registration 2026 to close tomorrow at jeemain.nta.nic.in; know how to apply JEE Main Registration 2026: The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2025 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 January session is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session application process will be closed on Thursday, November 27. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main 2025 can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main 2026 January session is scheduled to be held between January 21 and 30, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

How to apply for JEE Main 2026

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main 2026 Session two will be held between April 1 and 10, 2026, the application process will commence in the last week of January on the website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Educational Qualification:

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

Documents required

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Class X or Equivalent

Certificate/Marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable).

The recent passport-size photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background. Photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb.

Signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb.

Scanned copy of Class X or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

Scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

