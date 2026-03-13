JEE Main registration 2026: Re-opened application process to close tonight at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration which was re-opened on March 12, following candidates' requests will be closed on Friday, March 13. The JEE Main session two registration will be closed at 9 pm today, with fee payment allowed upto 11:50 PM. The candidates can apply for JEE Main on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

After the closure of the online application portal, the NTA has received multiple representations from the candidates requesting extension or reopening of the online application portal for submission of the JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 application and payment of application fees, JEE Main notification mentioned.

This opportunity is being provided only for candidates who were unable to submit their

application forms/ complete fee payment earlier. Candidates who have already successfully applied for JEE (Main) 2026 Session-2 need not register again and will not be permitted to make any changes in their submitted application forms, it added.

JEE Main registration 2026 was earlier closed on February 25. JEE Main is scheduled to be held from April 2 to 9, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to apply for JEE Main 2026. To apply for JEE Main January session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.ac.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main registration 2026: List of documents need to be updated

Aadhaar card: Aadhaar card should be updated with correct name, date of birth (as per Class 10 certificate), latest photograph, address and father's name.

UDID card: UDID card should be valid, updated and renewed as required.

Category certificate: The category certificate (EWS/ SC/ ST/ OBC) should be updated and valid.

Candidates are also advised to regularly check the NTA website at jeemain.nta.ac.in for any further updates. For any queries or /clarifications, candidates can call NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000/011- 6922770 or write to NTA at jeemain@nta.ac.in.