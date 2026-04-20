JEE Main percentile vs rank analysis: Check expected cut off percentile; how to calculate rank from marks

New Delhi:

The JEE Mains Session 2 results will be announced today, April 20, the candidates can check and download JEE Main rankcard pdf on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. For the candidates who are waiting for JEE Mains result 2026, here's expected cut off percentile, how to calculate JEE Main percentile through ranks. Generally, a percentile more than 90 is generally considered good. But a percentile of somewhere between 93 to 95 is required for admission in top universities of India. JEE Mains result 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE percentile vs rank analysis

JEE Main 2026 percentile vs rank analysis

Based on JEE Main previous sessions' analysis, here are expected ranks on the basis of percentile -

Over 99.9 percentile: 100-200 rank

Over 99.5 percentile: Over 200 to less than 5000 rank

Over 99 percentile: 7,500 – 15,000 rank

Over 98 percentile: 15,000 – 30,000 rank

Over 97 percentile: 30,000 – 45,000 rank

Over 95 percentile: 45,000 – 75,000 rank.

JEE Main marks vs percentile analysis 2026

Over 180 marks - 99 percentile

Over 150 marks- 98 percentile

Over 120 marks - 95 - 96 percentile.

JEE Main result 2026: What are the key factors affecting rank

Shift difficulty Total applicants Total number of seats Tie-breaking policy.

JEE Main result 2026: Expected cutoff and percentile trends

Based on past trends and the difficulty of today’s paper, experts predict that the JEE Main 2026 cutoff is likely to increase for all categories due to the high number of applicants.

Here’s an expected percentile

Category Expected percentile General (UR) 92-95 OBC-NCL 79-82 EWS 80-82 SC 64-66 ST 45-48

Why cutoff may rise this year

Past trends show that higher number of applicants usually leads to a higher cutoff.

Certain categories, like Gen-EWS and ST, have seen a rise in applicants in recent years, which impacts their cutoff.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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