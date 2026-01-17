JEE Main hall ticket 2026 available for download at jeemain.nta.nic.in; steps to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026: The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 January session admit card has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

JEE Main 2026 paper pattern

JEE Main will continue to be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode across multiple centers in India and abroad.

The exam comprises two separate papers:

Paper 1: For B.E./B.Tech admissions.

Paper 2A and 2B: For B.Arch and B.Planning courses respectively.

Students can choose to appear for one or both sessions- January and April. The better score from the two sessions will be considered while preparing the final merit list for admission.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.