JEE Main final answer key 2026: How to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session final answer key 2026 is likely to be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in today, February 11. The candidates can check and download JEE Main final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Following the release of JEE Main final answer key, JEE Main result will be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 for BE/ BTech (paper one).

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main January session result 2026

JEE Main January session result 2026 will be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

