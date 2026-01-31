JEE Main April session registration 2026 to commence on February 1; steps to apply JEE Main April session registration 2026: JEE Main April session registration window will be opened from February 1 to 25. Know how to apply for JEE Main session two on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains April session registration 2026 is likely to be commenced on Sunday, February 1. The candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session two can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main session two exam for BE/ BTech, BArch/ BPlanning programmes is scheduled to be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.

To apply for JEE Main April session 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main 2026 session two application form PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main answer key 2026 release date

JEE Main provisional answer key 2026 is likely to be released today, January 31, the candidates can check and download JEE Main answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on answer key PDF link. JEE Main answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be out by February 14, the candidates can check and download scorecard PDF on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

For details on JEE Main 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.