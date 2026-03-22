JEE Main April session city slip 2026 out at jeemain.nta.nic.in; how to download

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session city slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main city slip pdf on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main April session exam will be held between April 2 and 9, 2026.

The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF. To download JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main city slip 2026 PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main January session city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main January session city slip PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main January session city slip PDF will be available for download

Save JEE Main January session city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main April session admit card 2026 release date

JEE Main April session 2026 admit card will be released three to four days before the exam. The candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket by March 30.

To download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

JEE Main April session hall ticket will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Main April session exam 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.