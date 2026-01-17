Live JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in today? Download link JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main hall ticket is expected today on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check login credentials to download JEE Main hall ticket.

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card 2026 is likely to be released today, January 17, the candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. The JEE Main Paper One (BE/ BTech) is scheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, while Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B (both) on January 29.