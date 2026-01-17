Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in today? Download link

  Live JEE Main admit card 2026 Live Updates: JEE hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in today? Download link

JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main hall ticket is expected today on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Check login credentials to download JEE Main hall ticket.

JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main hall ticket soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main hall ticket soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card 2026 is likely to be released today, January 17, the candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. 

The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.  

How to download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  • Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
  • Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. The JEE Main Paper One (BE/ BTech) is scheduled to be held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28, while Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), Paper 2A & 2B (both) on January 29. 

Live updates :How to download JEE Main 2026 hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in? Check login credentials

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 10:36 AM (IST)Jan 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main admit card 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
    • Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
    • JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download
    • Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 
  • 10:35 AM (IST)Jan 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main admit card 2026

    The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out. 

  • 10:34 AM (IST)Jan 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026: Official website to download

    The official website to download JEE Main hall ticket 2025 is jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.    

  • 10:32 AM (IST)Jan 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 download link

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.    

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Jan 17, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main hall ticket 2026 likely today

    JEE Main January session admit card 2026 is likely to be released today, January 17. The candidates can check and download JEE Main admit card on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026. 

    To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains Jee (main) Exam Admit Card
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\