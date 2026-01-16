Live JEE Main admit card 2026 (OUT?) Live Updates: JEE hall ticket at jeemain.nta.nic.in shortly JEE Main admit card 2026 Live: JEE Main hall ticket download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the login credentials to download are- application number, date of birth. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main admit card 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download JEE Main hall ticket PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. JEE Main January session exam 2026 will be held from January 21 to 29, 2026.

The candidates can download JEE Main hall ticket 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main January session admit card 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main hall ticket link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. JEE Main hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main hall ticket 2026 PDF will be available for download

Save JEE Main admit card PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main hall ticket 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.