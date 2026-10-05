JEE Main 2027 dates out, to be held from January 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the dates for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027. JEE Main 2027 session one will be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30. JEE Main registration 2027 date will be announced soon, the candidates who wish to apply for JEE Main session one can do so on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

How to apply for JEE Main January session 2027

To apply for JEE Main January session 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main January session registration link. Enter details in the application form and upload required documents. Pay application fee and click on submit. Save JEE Main session one application form PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main application process link

Fill JEE Main application form with details

Upload required documents

Pay application fee and click on submit

Save JEE Main 2027 application form PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Educational Qualification:

The final examination of the 10+2 system, conducted by any recognized Central/ State Board, such as the Central Board of Secondary Education, New Delhi; Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, New Delhi

Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination conducted by a recognized Board/University

Final examination of the two-year course of the Joint Services Wing of the National Defense Academy

Senior Secondary School Examination conducted by the National Institute of Open Schooling with a minimum of five subjects

Any Public School/ Board/ University examination in India or any foreign country is recognized as equivalent to the 10+2 system by the Association of Indian Universities (AIU)

Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination.

Documents required

Upload Scanned Images of the Candidate’s Photograph, Signature, Class X or Equivalent

Certificate/Marks-sheet and PwD/PwBD Certificate (wherever applicable).

The recent passport-size photograph should be in colour with 80% face (without mask) visible including ears against white background. Photograph should be named as 'Photograph' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 300 kb.

Signature file should be named as 'Signature' and in JPG/JPEG format (clearly legible) between 10 kb to 50 kb.

Scanned copy of Class X or Equivalent Certificate/Marks-sheet should be named as ‘Class-X Certificate’ and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

Scanned copy of PwD/PwBD certificate should be named as 'Disability Certificate' and should be a pdf between 10 kb to 300 kb (clearly legible).

For details on JEE Main 2027, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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