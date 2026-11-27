The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2027 January session application correction facility will be opened today, November 27. The candidates who wish to make corrections in the application form can do so on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in till November 29.

Meanwhile, over 15.73 lakh (15,73,018) students have applied for JEE Main while 13,96,007 candidates have successfully completed the examination fee payment process, as per NTA. JEE Main 2027 session one is scheduled to be held on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, the admit card will be released on January 13.

How to edit JEE Main 2027 application form

The candidates are allowed to make the corrections, latest by November 29 (up to 11:50 P.M.). Thereafter, no correction in particulars, whatsoever, will be entertained by NTA under any circumstances. The additional fee (wherever applicable) shall be paid by the candidate concerned either through Credit/Debit Card/Net Banking/UPI, JEE Main notification mentioned.

Notably, the candidates will be able to modify certain particulars in the application form. If there is any impact on the JEE Main registration fee due to changes in the application form, then, candidates will have to pay the additional fee charge accordingly (if applicable). However, in any case, the fee will not be refunded.

Visit the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'JEE Main 2027 session 1 application forms'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials.

Make corrections in your submitted application form.

Pay application fee and submit.

Save and download JEE Main 2027 session application form for future reference.

What is allowed to edit?

Actions Fields Candidates shall not be allowed to change Mobile number, email address, address (present/permanent), emergency contact details, photograph of candidate Candidates shall be allowed to change any of the fields Candidate Name, Father Name, Mother Name Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields Exam city selection, medium of exam Candidates shall be allowed to change all the fields Date of birth, gender, category, sub category/pwd, and signature

For details on JEE Main, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

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