JEE Advanced Topper Jatin Chahar's father - 'My son has always been an achiever'

New Delhi:

In the recently released Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) result, Jatin Chahar obtained rank 3 by securing 319 marks. He secured perfect 100 in Maths, Chemistry - 110, Physics - 109. Shubham Kumar secured rank one in JEE Advanced and Kabeer Chhillar got the second spot. Arohi Deshpande is the fame topper, she secured AIR 77. A total of 56,880 candidates got qualified in JEE Advanced.

For the AIR 3, the achievement is quite common and when India TV called him, his father Dinesh Chahar, a BSF officer said, "My son is now at the coaching institute and has no time to celebrate." Jatin secured AIR 3 in the JEE Main exam and got 95.2 per cent in the CBSE 12th exam. Talking about his son, his father said, "Jatin is academically sound from his childhood days and has always been an achiever. As parents, we keep motivating him and stand as a support machine. If anyone has to get a "special mention" behind the success is his mother Monika Kumari."

Regarding his preparation, Jatin's father said, "He prepared for JEE since Class 7 and enrolled in ALLEN Sikar." Jatin will now pursue his dream to study Computer Science from IIT Bombay.

JEE Advanced Merit List 2026

Rank 1 Shubham Kumar Rank 2 Kabeer Chhillar Rank 3 Jatin Chahar Rank 4 Mohit Shekher Shukla Rank 5 Kuchi Sandeep Rank 6 B Jayakrishna Srinivas Rank 7 Arnav Gautam Rank 8 Kanishk Jain Rank 9 Medisetti Naga Saharsha Rank 10 Darsh Sikka

JEE Advanced JoSAA counselling 2026

The JEE Advanced JoSAA counselling process will commence on June 2. The candidates can apply for JoSAA counselling on the official website - josaa.nic.in.

How to download JEE Advanced rank card

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Advanced rank card PDF. To download JEE Advanced rank card, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

Also Read | JEE Advanced Result 2026: Check details on JoSAA, AAT registration process, counselling schedule

Also Read | JEE Advanced Merit List 2026: Meet the toppers