JEE Advanced 2027 examination date out; check details here

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) or the JEE (Advanced) would be conducted on May 23, announced the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Friday. The IIT Delhi is responsible for conducting the examination.

In a notification released this afternoon, the IIT Delhi said the eligibility criteria for those appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2027 are available on the website: jeeadv.ac.in.

"The website will have relevant information for candidates aspiring to appear in the JEE (Advanced) 2027. The candidates are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates," the notification read.

"Candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display," it added.

What's the eligibility criteria for Indian nationals to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2027?

According to the information provided by IIT Delhi, there are five criteria for Indian nationals aspiring to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2027. The candidates must simultaneously fulfil each and every criteria.

Performance in JEE (Mains) 2027: The candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2027. However, it has noted that 5 per cent horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates in each of the five categories.

Age limit: The candidates must be born on or after October 1, 2002. Five years age relaxation is given to SC, ST, and PwD candidates, i.e. these candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1997.

Number of attempts: The IIT Delhi has noted that a candidate can only attempt the JEE (Advanced) a maximum of two times in two consecutive years.

Appearance in class 12 examination: It has underlined that candidates must have appeared for class 12 examination for the first time in either 2026 or 2027 with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects. If they have appeared for the first time in 2025 or earlier, they would not be eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2027.

"However, if the examination Board of Class XII (or equivalent) declared the results for the academic year 2024-25 on or after June 12, 2025, then the candidates of that Board who appeared for their Class XII (or equivalent) examination in 2025 are also eligible to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2027, provided they meet all the other eligibility criteria," it noted.

Earlier admissions in IITs: Furthermore, it highlighted that a candidate "should NOT have been admitted to an IIT under any academic programme that is listed in JoSAA Business Rules of 2026, irrespective of whether or not the candidate continued in the programme OR accepted an IIT seat by reporting “online” / at a “reporting centre” in the past. Candidates whose admission to IITs was cancelled (for whatever reason) after joining any IIT are also NOT eligible to appear for JEE (Advanced) 2027."

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