JNU gets Executive Council's nod to establish centres for Hindu, Buddhist, Jain studies

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) is set to establish a Centre for Hindu Studies, along with centres for Buddhist and Jain studies. According to an official notification, these three new centres will be part of the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies. The decision was approved by JNU's Executive Council during a meeting on May 29. To facilitate this initiative, JNU formed a committee to explore and recommend the implementation of the National Education Policy (2020) and the Indian Knowledge System at the university.

"The Executive Council in its meeting held on 29.05.2024 has approved the recommendation of the committee constituted to explore and recommend on NEP-2020 and Indian Knowledge System and its further implementation in the University, and establishing of following centres within the School of Sanskrit and Indic Studies," the notification stated.

DU also established Centre for Hindu Studies

The Delhi University (DU) last year established a Centre for Hindu Studies that currently offers a master's degree. The centre also plans to introduce undergraduate courses. The DU already has a department for Buddhist Studies and in March, it got the central government's nod to establish a Centre for Advanced Studies in Buddhism, at an estimated cost of Rs 35 crore.

JNU likely to set up water collection centres

Recently, the JNUSU also stated that the University is likely to set up water collection centres and check dams within the campus in view of students' long-standing demand to address the issue of water scarcity on the campus. It may also release a report on the accessibility audit of the campus to evaluate the facilities and arrangements made for PwD students. Members of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) met Vice-Chancellor Santishree D Pandit to discuss several issues, including water crisis on campus, proctorial inquires against students for staging protests, accessibility challenges for PwD students, and workers welfare in connection with the recent incident of suicide of a contractual workers on campus.

