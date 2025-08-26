Jammu rain havoc: Will schools remain closed in the region on August 27 due to bad weather? Continuous heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Jammu, prompting the closure of all schools on August 27. Authorities in the region remain on high alert as CM Omar Abdullah calls the situation "quite serious".

Jammu:

All government and private schools across the Jammu division will remain closed on Wednesday (August 27) due to the prevailing inclement weather conditions. The Directorate of School Education Jammu issued the order in view of continuous rainfall which has triggered flood-like situations in many areas. "In view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions and the occurrence of flood-like situations at various places across the region, it is hereby ordered that all Government as well as Private Schools in the Jammu Division shall continue to remain closed on 27th August 2025," the order read.

Heavy rains claim lives and damage property

On Tuesday, three people lost their lives as torrential rains battered Jammu, leaving behind widespread destruction. Over two dozen houses and several bridges were damaged, while most water bodies surged above the danger mark. Low-lying areas and city roads were also submerged which caused major disruptions to daily life.

CM Omar Abdullah reviews situation

Calling the situation "quite serious", Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a review meeting in Srinagar to assess flood mitigation measures for Jammu. He directed officials to remain on high alert and ensure all necessary steps are taken to safeguard people in affected regions.

Roads, highways and pilgrimage affected

The relentless rains forced the suspension of traffic along the Jammu-Srinagar and Kishtwar-Doda national highways. Multiple hilly roads were blocked or washed away due to landslides and flash floods. Authorities also suspended the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine as a precautionary step to ensure the safety of devotees.

Extensive damage across districts

Officials reported significant damage to both public and private infrastructure in several high-altitude districts including Kishtwar, Reasi, Rajouri, Ramban and Poonch. Police and civil officials were seen repeatedly making announcements to the people to stay away from flooded rivers and shift to safer places. The authorities have also issued district-wise helpline numbers and asked people to contact the numbers in case of any emergency for prompt action.

(Inputs from Rahi Kapoor)

