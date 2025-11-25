Jammu and Kashmir school holiday: Winter vacations announced for Kashmir schools JK School Holiday: The Pre-primary (Balvatika) classes will be closed from November 26 to February 28, Classes 1 to 8 from December 1 to February 28, 2026, Classes 9 to 12- December 11- February 22.

New Delhi:

The Jammu & Kashmir School Education Department has announced winter vacations for schools in the Kashmir division and the winter-zone areas of Jammu Division. The Pre-primary (Balvatika) classes will be closed from November 26 to February 28, Classes 1 to 8 from December 1 to February 28, 2026, Classes 9 to 12- December 11- February 22.

JK School Holiday: Check class-wise winter vacations

Pre-primary (Balvatika)- November 26 to February 28

Classes 1 to 8- December 1 to Feb 28, 2026

Classes 9 to 12- December 11 to February 22, 2026.

As per the order, teaching faculty must remain available for academic activities and are required to report back on February 20 for reopening of schools. “The Teaching staff shall report back to their respective schools on February-20-2026 for making arrangements regarding opening of schools,” the order notified.

Are Delhi-NCR schools closed today?

The schools in Delhi, NCR areas of Noida, Ghaziabad are closed on November 25 to observe the Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day (Shaheedi Diwas). The schools in Delhi have also been asked to halt outdoor activities due to pollution following the Supreme Court directive. “The commission deems it necessary for the NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi to take immediate and appropriate action to ensure that such physical sport competitions scheduled in the months of November and December may be postponed keeping in view the Air Quality trends prevailing in the area where such events are scheduled to be organised," the Directorate OF Education & Sports in its circular mentioned.

Accordingly, all institutions under the Government of NCT of Delhi including Schools of Government/ Government Aided/ Unaided Recognized Private Schools of DoE, NDMC, MCD and Delhi Cantonment Board, Universities and Colleges, Sports Associations recognized by the National Sports Federations/Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, GOI are directed to ensure strict compliance of the above directions till further orders, it added.