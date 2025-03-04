Jamia Protest: High Court halts suspension of several students protesting on campus without permission The High Court has stayed the suspension of several students who were protesting on campus without permission. This decision comes after a plea hearing filed by four Jamia students challenging the university proctor's order suspending them and prohibiting their entry to the campus.

The Delhi High Court has halted the suspension of several students from Jamia Millia Islamia who were protesting on campus without prior permission. The court ordered the university committee officials to address the issue under the supervision of the vice chancellor, emphasizing the importance of involving student representatives in the discussion. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma directed the university to submit a report on the matter. This decision follows a plea hearing filed by four Jamia students challenging the university proctor's order suspending them and prohibiting their entry to the campus. The students' counsel asserted before the court that they were holding a peaceful protest.

No permission was granted

Advocates Amit Sahni and Kisley Mishra, who were representing Jamia, argued that the students did not seek permission from the university administration to hold a protest. The administration also claimed that the protesters caused damage to campus property. The counsel mentioned that the students were sleeping outside the canteen, which was not permitted.

In February, some students protesting on the university campus were allegedly detained by the Delhi Police. Protesters claimed some students remained unaccounted for hours, leading to further protests. However, all students were released after nearly 12 hours.

(Inputs from PTI)