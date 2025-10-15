J-K school holiday: Schools to remain closed for five days in Jammu division due to festivities The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared a five-day holiday for all schools in the Jammu division from October 19, while Jammu University has postponed exams scheduled for October 20, 22 and 23 due to the festive season.

Jammu:

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday announced a five-day holiday for all schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division in view of the upcoming festive season. The break will begin on October 19 and extend till October 23, allowing students and staff to celebrate the festivals with their families. According to an order issued by Manisha, Personnel Officer at the Directorate of School Education Jammu, "It is hereby ordered that all government educational institutions and recognised private schools up to the higher secondary level in the Jammu division shall observe Pooja holidays from October 19 to November 2." Officials said the holiday schedule was finalised keeping in mind the festive calendar and to ensure smooth conduct of celebrations across the region.

Jammu University announces three-day break

The University of Jammu has also declared a three-day break during the same period and announced the postponement of all examinations scheduled for October 20, 22 and 23. In an official order, Joint Registrar (Examinations) Dr Raj Kumar stated, "It is notified for the information of all concerned that the examinations scheduled to be held on October 20, 22, and 23 are postponed on account of the festivals falling on these dates." He further added that new dates for the postponed exams will be announced separately in due course. University officials clarified that the decision was taken to avoid inconvenience to students during the festive period and to ensure smooth academic scheduling once classes resume.

Schools closure due to Diwali

It should be noted here that Diwali, the festival of lights, will be celebrated all over India on October 20, and on this occasion, the schools across the states will be closed. The schools in the national capital, Delhi is likely to be closed on October 20 for Diwali, October 22 for Govardhan Puja. The official announcement is expected soon. The schools in Noida will also be closed for Diwali from October 20 to 23. In Gurugram, the Diwali school holiday will be from October 19 to October 23, 2025.

