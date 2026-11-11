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ISC 12th exam 2027 from February 9; check schedule for English, Maths, Accountancy, Biology, important papers

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

ISC, 12th exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 9 to April 8, 2027, paper will begin at 2 PM. The students can check ISC, Class 12 exam schedule on the official website - cisceboard.org.

Check ISC, 12th exam schedule 2027.
Check ISC, 12th exam schedule 2027. Image Source : India TV

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam schedule for ISC, Class 12 exam 2027. The ISC, 12th exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 9 to April 8, 2027, paper will begin at 2 PM. The students can check ISC, Class 12 exam schedule on the official website - cisceboard.org

ISC 12th exam schedule 2027 for important papers   

Exam Dates Papers
February 10 English Language
February 12 Applied Maths, Robotics – Paper 1 (Theory)

Geometrical and Building Drawing
Biotechnology 
February 15 English Literature
February 16 Modern English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) 
February 18 Economics
February 24 Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) 
February 26 Accountancy 
March 1 Mathematics 
March 8 Physics – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 9 Mass Media & Communication 
March 11 Business Studies 
March 12 Geography 
March 15 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory)
March 17  Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory) 
March 19 History 
March 25 Sociology 
March 29 Commerce 
March 31 Psychology 
April 2 Political Science 
April 6 Elective English 
April 8 Legal Studies.

 

How to download ISC date sheet 2027  

The students can follow these steps to check and download ISC exam schedule 2027. To download ISC date sheet 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on ISC, 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF link. ISC, 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ISC, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- cisce.org
  • Click on ISC date sheet 2027 PDF link
  • ISC exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save ISC 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out to be used for further reference. 

ICSE exam 2027 when? 

As per CISCE, ICSE Class 10 exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 31, 2027, the exam will begin with English and conclude with Economics, French and Sanskrit. The ICSE exam will begin at 10 am, an hour earlier from the scheduled 11 am. ICSE, 10th exam schedule 2027 is available on the official website - cisce.org. 

For details on ISC exam 2027, please visit the official website - cisce.org

Also Read: 

ICSE 10th exam 2027 from February 15; check English, Maths, Physics; schedule for important papers 

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