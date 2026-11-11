ISC 12th exam 2027 from February 9; check schedule for English, Maths, Accountancy, Biology, important papers

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the exam schedule for ISC, Class 12 exam 2027. The ISC, 12th exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 9 to April 8, 2027, paper will begin at 2 PM. The students can check ISC, Class 12 exam schedule on the official website - cisceboard.org.

ISC 12th exam schedule 2027 for important papers

Exam Dates Papers February 10 English Language February 12 Applied Maths, Robotics – Paper 1 (Theory) Geometrical and Building Drawing

Biotechnology February 15 English Literature February 16 Modern English – Paper 2 (Literature in English) February 18 Economics February 24 Chemistry – Paper 1 (Theory) February 26 Accountancy March 1 Mathematics March 8 Physics – Paper 1 (Theory) March 9 Mass Media & Communication March 11 Business Studies March 12 Geography March 15 Biology – Paper 1 (Theory) March 17 Computer Science – Paper 1 (Theory) March 19 History March 25 Sociology March 29 Commerce March 31 Psychology April 2 Political Science April 6 Elective English April 8 Legal Studies.

How to download ISC date sheet 2027

The students can follow these steps to check and download ISC exam schedule 2027. To download ISC date sheet 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on ISC, 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF link. ISC, 12th exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ISC, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on ISC date sheet 2027 PDF link

ISC exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ISC 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out to be used for further reference.

ICSE exam 2027 when?

As per CISCE, ICSE Class 10 exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 31, 2027, the exam will begin with English and conclude with Economics, French and Sanskrit. The ICSE exam will begin at 10 am, an hour earlier from the scheduled 11 am. ICSE, 10th exam schedule 2027 is available on the official website - cisce.org.

For details on ISC exam 2027, please visit the official website - cisce.org.

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ICSE 10th exam 2027 from February 15; check English, Maths, Physics; schedule for important papers