Is NEET one of the toughest? Understanding key difference between country's medical entrance vs rest worldwide

New Delhi:

Is NEET one of the toughest medical exams in the world? Every year, millions of aspirants appeared for country's single-door medical entrance - NEET, however, half of them could not qualify and a few able to get a good marks to secure a berth in top medical colleges.

Like NEET, there are other medical entrance exams worldwide - USMLE (US), MRCP, PLAB (UK), MCAT.... Let's analyse NEET's paper pattern, difficulty level with other renowned medical entrance world-wide.

NEET paper pattern, qualifying marks

NEET is held in pen-and-paper mode, however, from 2027 onwards, the exam will be conducted in multiple shifts and in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The paper tests candidates knowledge in science subjects - Physics, Chemistry and Biology, it contains 180 compulsory questions — 45 questions each in physics and chemistry and 90 in biology.

The cut off, qualifying marks varies as per paper's difficulty level. Last year, the qualifying marks for general category varies between 686 to 144, OBC/ ST - 143 – 113, EWS- PwD - 143 - 127, SC/ ST-PwD - 126 - 113. Less than 60 per cent candidates got qualified in NEET last year.

NEET vs USMLE vs MCAT: Top 5 medical exams worldwide

USMLE

The United States Medical Licensing Examination (USMLE) is a top notch medical entrance globally. Unlike NEET, students appearing for the USMLE exam have to clear a three-step process. The first test of the exam focuses on comprehensive medical knowledge of basic sciences, with only about 85 per cent passing on their first attempt.

Following it, the students have to appear for medical knowledge and skill test and the next process assesses whether candidates can apply medical knowledge in clinical roles.

MCAT

The Medical College Admission Test (MCAT) is the gateway exam for anyone hoping to get into medical school in the US, Canada, Australia, or the Caribbean. Run by the Association of American Medical Colleges, the seven-hour exam tests scientific reasoning, critical thinking, and psychological concepts.

The paper is divided into three sections - Chemical and Physical Foundations of Biological Systems, Biological and Biochemical Foundations of Living Systems, and the Psychological, Social, and Biological Foundations of Behaviour.

GAMSAT

The Graduate Medical School Admissions Test (GAMSAT) is the gateway for graduate entry into medical programmes across Australia, Ireland, and UK. The exam consists of 3 sections, including Reasoning in Humanities and Social Sciences, Written Communication, and Reasoning in Biological and Physical Sciences.

MRCP

The Membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians (MRCP) is one of the UK's toughest exams. It is a postgraduate qualification for doctors specialising in internal medicine.

It comes in three parts: MRCP Part 1, Part 2, and PACES, and cracking all three is no small feat. Its pass rate sits around 50%, and even brilliant doctors often need multiple attempts before getting through. For many, adding those letters after their medical degree is a badge of excellence in itself.

PLAB

The Professional and Linguistic Assessments Board (PLAB) is another high-stakes exam in the UK, functioning as a licensing test for international medical graduates seeking registration to practise there. It runs in two parts, with the first one being in the form of an MCQ/Written exam, testing both knowledge and clinical skills. The second part puts heavy emphasis on the practical competency. Pass rates for non-UK-trained doctors typically land between 40 and 50 per cent.

- Written by Bhavye Dhalla. He is an intern with India TV Digital.

Also Read | NEET UG re-exam cut off 2026: Check category-wise tentative cut offs

Also Read | Eyeing MBBS abroad? Here’s a list of top 10 medical schools worldwide