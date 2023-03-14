Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Day of Mathematics 2023: Theme, History, and Significance

Every year on March 14th, people celebrate Pi Day, or the International Day of Mathematics. It's a day to honor Pi, a special number that helps measure the ratio between a circle's outside and inside. Its mathematical value is 3.14.

Pi Day is observed worldwide by mathematicians to acknowledge the significance of mathematics in our daily lives. Schools, universities, and math organizations celebrate the day with a unique theme each year to promote math education and raise awareness about its importance. In the month/date format, March 14 is significant because it represents the numerical value of Pi (3.14).

Theme:

The theme for Pi Day 2023 is "Mathematics for Everyone". The idea was proposed by Marco Zarco Rotairo from Trece Martires City National High School in the Philippines.

History:

Pi Day was first celebrated in 1988 in San Francisco, with a large-scale celebration at the San Francisco Exploratorium, and has since then been celebrated worldwide. The value of Pi was first calculated by Archimedes of Syracuse and was later accepted by the scientific community. In 2019, UNESCO decided to observe Pi Day as International Mathematics Day.

Significance:

Pi is a never-ending number that represents the ratio of a circle's circumference to its diameter. Since its exact value is unknown, we cannot ever calculate the exact area or circumference of a circle. It's an essential tool for scientists to perform calculations. Pi Day also coincides with the birth of Albert Einstein and the death of Stephen Hawking in 2018.

FAQs

1. When is National Mathematics Day celebrated in India?

22 December.

2. Who introduced the National Mathematics Day in India?

Prime Minister Manmohan Singh introduced this day first in India.