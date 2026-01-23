International Day of Education: Are we just preparing for tests or educating minds? Education should be about more than grades and ranks. Yet, within classrooms, this ideal often feels distant. Daily teaching experiences repeatedly raise a troubling concern—are students being educated to think, or trained merely to perform well in examinations?

New Delhi:

Each year, World Education Day is observed on January 24 as a reminder that education must be about more than grades and ranks. Yet, within classrooms, this ideal often feels distant. Daily teaching experiences repeatedly raise a troubling concern—are students being educated to think, or trained merely to perform well in examinations?

According to Praneet Mungali, Trustee at Sanskriti Group of Schools, "there are classrooms where students demonstrate complete mastery over model answers in English literature. In examinations, they score exceptionally well. However, when asked a simple follow-up question days later—why a writer may have used irony, or what a particular moment in a text truly suggests—the room often falls silent. These are students who can reproduce answers with precision, yet struggle when asked to express an opinion. The contrast reveals a gap between memorisation and understanding.

This pattern extends beyond literature. In grammar lessons, students can accurately identify errors in a sentence, pointing them out with confidence. But when asked to construct a sentence of their own using the same tense, hesitation creeps in. Eventually, the question surfaces: “Will this come in the exam?” It is an honest question, but also a revealing one. It shows how deeply examinations shape the way learning is perceived—less as exploration, and more as preparation for assessment.

As exams approach, this influence becomes more visible. Classrooms grow quieter. Students who were once curious become cautious. Fewer hands are raised, and answers are offered hesitantly, if at all. In one discussion, a child admitted softly, “I know the answer, but I’m afraid it might be wrong.” That fear—of being incorrect—may be one of the most damaging outcomes of an exam-driven system. When mistakes are penalised rather than treated as part of learning, curiosity slowly fades.

Ironically, some of the richest learning moments occur when examinations are momentarily forgotten. During open discussions where students are encouraged to connect poetry or prose with personal experiences, responses often become thoughtful and animated. Students who usually remain silent find their voices. Conversations flow naturally, ideas build upon one another, and learning feels alive. These moments cannot be measured by marks, yet they reveal genuine engagement.

Such learning may not be easily quantifiable, but it is deeply valuable. Education must nurture the ability to think independently, communicate clearly, and adapt thoughtfully. These skills grow through dialogue, reflection, and lived experience—not through repetitive practice alone.

Examinations certainly have a place, but they cannot be the sole measure of intelligence or ability. A child’s potential cannot be captured within a few hours of testing.

Recognising this, the National Education Policy 2020 emphasises conceptual learning over rote memorisation. While this vision is encouraging, real change requires more than policy reform. It requires trust—trust in teachers to move beyond textbooks, and trust in students to learn beyond examinations.

Parents also play a crucial role. When children are praised only for marks, they begin to equate success with numbers. When effort, curiosity, and improvement are valued, learning becomes meaningful and lasting.

On this International Day of Education, honest reflection is essential. From within classrooms, the conclusion is clear: minds can indeed be educated, but only when the grip of examinations is loosened. Education must allow students to question without fear, think without restraint, and learn with confidence. Exams may end in a few hours, but true education stays with a learner for life."