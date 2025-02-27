India TV Education Conclave: Experts share their insights on quality education India TV Speed ​​News Education Conclave has started. In its first session Anil Kumar, Principal DPS RK Puram, Aparajita Gautam Parent Association Head, Delhi NCR and Dr. Usha Ram shared their insights on the quality of education. Read on to know more.

India TV Speed ​​News Education Conclave has begun. Various panellists including policymakers and educationists, vice-chancellors of top universities and officials from UGC, AICTE, NTA, NCERT, IITs, and IIMs are part of the event. In the first session, Anil Kumar, Principal DPS RK Puram, Aprajita Gautam, Parent Association Head, Delhi NCR, and Dr Usha Ram who was part of the Ganguly committee, which was formed for regulation attended the special show meant for students and parents. The guests on the panel share their views on admission policy.

School should be near the student's home

In response to a question about what parents should consider before enrolling their children in any institution, Anil Kumar emphasised the importance of focusing on minimum standards and striving for the highest quality, rather than simply choosing branded schools. Dr. Usha Ram added that schools should be conveniently located near students' homes, emphasizing that brand names are not essential.

One values and fundamentals is key to success

Aprajita Gautam stressed the importance of establishing a Parents Association to advocate for children's voices and represent parents effectively. When asked about school selection, Anil Kumar stated that clarity regarding one's values and fundamentals is key to success. He noted that if an educational institution genuinely loves and cares for its students, it can bring about significant positive change; however, without that foundation, the basics of education are compromised.

'Focus on four Hs'

Dr. Usha Ram emphasized the importance of the '4 Hs': Head, Heart, Hand, and Health. She mentioned that memorization of these terms is unnecessary. Furthermore, she highlighted that schools should not be located far from home.

'Admission race is never-ending and challenging'

In response to a question about the competitive nature of admissions, Anil Kumar noted that the race for admission is ongoing and can be challenging. He explained that if there is one seat available and ten applicants, the competition will persist. However, if there are ten institutions with the same criteria, the competition may come to an end.

'Accept whatever the result is', says Aparajita

Aparajita Gautam also commented that policymakers should consider practical aspects when formulating policies. She stressed the need for standards in schools. Regarding admission outcomes, she advised parents to accept whichever school their child gets into. If your child secures admission, that is excellent; if not, there is no need to worry.

'Parents should be clear with their expectations'

In response to the question of how to identify a good school, Anil Kumar said that parents should first clarify their expectations. He advised checking the results of the board to which the school is affiliated. Additionally, he highlighted that the focus should be on growth and development, as well as the quality of the students' upbringing.