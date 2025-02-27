India TV Education Conclave: Whatever you study, connect it to your people and culture, says JS Rajput on NEP In conversation with India TV, JS Rajput, Former Director, of NCERT, and Professor Poonam Verma, Principal, of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies shared their insights on National Education Policy. Read on to know more.

India TV organized a special show for students and parents, featuring, various policymakers, educationalists, and vice chancellors of top universities. In this special show, JS Rajput, former Director of NCERT, and Professor Poonam Verma, Principal, of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies highlighted the importance of National Education Policy (NEP).

'21st century is the pace of change'

During the discussion, NCERT's former director emphasized the significance of adapting to the rapid pace of change in the 21st century. He stressed that a nation's growth depends on its ability to continuously develop its cognitive capital.

Rajput emphasized the importance of aligning policies with the needs and values of the people, ensuring they are rooted in culture, tradition, and a commitment to progress. He stated, "Some aspects of the National Education Policy are very important. Whatever you study, connect it to your people and your culture. This belief is held worldwide. Education should be based on such principles; knowledge is created for society. It is meant to help us understand change and is rooted in our culture and foundation."

He continued, "Eighty-five per cent of development occurs in the first 7-8 years, as stated in the education policy. That is why we changed the entire structure. By the third or fourth year, we can discern what a child wants to become; we can make an informed guess within three years." The former director said, "Only those countries with a proper teacher-student ratio, where teachers can understand the personal interests of their students and recognize individual differences, will advance. A country that improves its school education will move forward."

In response to a question, the former director of NCERT remarked, "I find it amusing how ignorant some people are. The three-language formula was established based on the Kothari Commission policy of 1968 and was approved by Parliament. Subsequent education policies were made in 1986 and revised in 1992, and now we are updating it in 2020. In 2000, NCERT developed a curriculum formula. There have been no changes in any of these three language formulas, and there is absolutely no question of imposing one language."

'This policy has been designed to prepare individuals for lifelong learning'

Prof. Poonam Verma, Principal of Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, remarked, "It took us two years to build this structure. This policy has been designed to prepare individuals for lifelong learning." She added, "Teachers should understand the aspirations of their students and create an environment where students can express themselves freely."