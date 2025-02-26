India TV Speed News Education Conclave on February 27: Focus on initiatives to strengthen education system Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the conclave and will be part of the inaugural ceremony. Various panelists including policymakers and educationists, vice-chancellors of top universities and officials from UGC, AICTE, NTA, NCERT, IITs, and IIMs will be part of event.

New Delhi: With a major focus on education policies for future generations, India TV is organising a day-long Education Conclave on February 27 in the national capital. The day-long event will begin at 9:30 AM. The venue of the event is Scope Convention Centre near Pragati Vihar in Delhi.

The prime objective of the conclave is to facilitate constructive discussions on enhancing India’s education landscape, to develop solutions for a more accessible, fair, and structured education system and to address challenges faced by students and educators in the evolving educational ecosystem.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will inaugurate the conclave and will be part of the inaugural ceremony. Various panelists including policymakers and educationists, vice-chancellors of top universities and officials from UGC, AICTE, NTA, NCERT, IITs, and IIMs will be part of the day-long panel discussions at the event.

The main topics that will be covered during the conclave include the impact of education policies on future generations, the growing trend of Indian students studying abroad, the evolving role of coaching institutes in education and the strategic initiatives to strengthen India's education system.