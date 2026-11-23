New Delhi:

India will establish an offshore campus of an Indian Institute of Technology in Nepal, said PM Modi. The country will increase scholarship opportunities for Nepali students in the fields of Law and Technology in India, PM Modi said. India has currently two offshore IIT campuses - IIT Madras in Zanzibar, launched in 2023 and IIT Delhi in Abu Dhabi, UAE inaugurated in 2024.

Programmes offered by IIT Abu Dhabi, Zanzibar campus

IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi campus offers six academic programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels. The BTech programmes offered in Computer Science and Engineering, Energy Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Electrical Engineering, MTech in Energy Transition and Sustainability and Doctoral (PhD) in Energy and Sustainability.

IIT Madras Zanzibar campus offers undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in BS in Data Science and Artificial Intelligence, a BS in Chemical Process Engineering, an M.Tech in Data Science & AI, and an M.Tech in Ocean Structures.

Admissions criteria

IIT Abu Dhabi: The Indian students need to clear JEE Advanced for admission to BTech programme. The international students need to clear Combined Admission Entrance Test (CAET) for admission to IIT Abu Dhabi and IIT Madras Zanzibar Screening Test (IITMZST) for admission to IIT Madras Zanzibar.

JEE Advanced 2027 on May 23

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) or the JEE (Advanced) would be conducted on May 23, announced the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi on Friday. The IIT Delhi is responsible for conducting the examination. In a notification released this afternoon, the IIT Delhi said the eligibility criteria for those appearing in JEE (Advanced) 2027 are available on the website: jeeadv.ac.in.

"The website will have relevant information for candidates aspiring to appear in the JEE (Advanced) 2027. The candidates are encouraged to check the website frequently for updates," the notification read. "Candidates appearing for JEE (Advanced) 2027 will have the provision of using an on-screen basic (non-scientific) calculator with a 10-12 digit display," it added. According to the information provided by IIT Delhi, there are five criteria for Indian nationals aspiring to appear in JEE (Advanced) 2027. The candidates must simultaneously fulfil each and every criteria.

The candidates must be among the top 2,50,000 successful candidates (including all categories) in B.E./B.Tech. paper of JEE (Main) 2027. However, it has noted that 5 per cent horizontal reservation is available for PwD candidates in each of the five categories.

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