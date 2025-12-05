India, Russia strengthen partnership to encourage Vocational Education, Training PM Narendra Modi said, "We will work together on vocational education, skilling and training. We will also expand exchanges between students, scholars and sportspersons of both countries."

New Delhi:

India and Russia will work together to encourage Vocational Education, Skill and Training. Following a high-level meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, PM Narendra Modi said, "We will work together on vocational education, skilling and training. We will also expand exchanges between students, scholars and sportspersons of both countries." During the meeting, PM Modi told Putin that India supports peace and is hoping for a peaceful resolution to resolve the conflict in Ukraine that has been going on since February 2022. On his part, Putin told the Indian prime minister that Russia is working on a peaceful solution.

Meanwhile, Russian Educational Agency has opened its branch in New Delhi and will open its branches in Chennai and Mumbai in 2026. The agency's branch will serve as a support center for applicants: agency specialists will help select study programs and universities, guide students through all admission procedures, and assist with visa applications and other necessary documentation. This will significantly simplify the process for Indian students interested in Russian education and ready to build their futures based on international academic experience.

"Many Indian graduates of Russian universities have become true ambassadors of friendship between our nations and cultures. Russian universities are the direct heirs of the Soviet higher education system, which gained recognition and respect in many countries, including India. The Educational Agency will continue this tradition: if previous generations of Indian specialists studied at Soviet universities, we will now help their children receive a quality education in Russia," said Vadim Lobov, President of the Synergy Corporation.

The Russian Educational Agency in New Delhi will become a new point of support for Indian youth seeking international education and will contribute to even closer cultural, scientific, and economic interaction between the nations, as mentioned in the release.

Also Read: