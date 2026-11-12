IIT Kharagpur becomes first to introduce PG Medical programmes; check seats offered, admission criteria

Kharagpur:

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Kharagpur) has become the first IIT to introduce postgraduate medical degree programmes. The institute is offering MD programmes in six disciplines, with two seats in each - General Medicine, Radiology, Physiology, Pathology, Community Medicine, Biochemistry.

The admissions for the academic session 2026–27 will take place through the NEET-PG online counselling process, with the programmes available for consideration in Round 2, in accordance with the official counselling schedule, eligibility requirements and seat matrix.

PG Medical programmes and seats offered

PG Medical Courses Seats Offered General Medicine 2 Radiology 2 Physiology 2 Pathology 2 Community Medicine 2 Biochemistry 2

Admissions criteria

Candidates need to take admissions through the second round of NEET-PG 2026 online counselling.

Institution: B. C. Roy Multi-Speciality Medical Research Centre, Kharagpur, under the aegis of IIT Kharagpur

Programmes: MD General Medicine, MD Radiology, MD Physiology, MD Pathology, MD Community Medicine and MD Biochemistry

Total intake: 12 seats, with two seats per discipline

Official counselling portal: mcc.nic.in/pg-medical-counselling

Counselling notices and seat matrix: mcc.nic.in/current-events-pg.

Suman Chakraborty, Director, IIT Kharagpur said, "India's first IIT is now taking a historic step towards shaping the future of medical education. Our vision is not simply to train specialist doctors, but to create an ecosystem where clinical excellence meets engineering ingenuity, artificial intelligence and translational research.

We want our medical graduates to be not only outstanding clinicians, but also innovators capable of addressing some of humanity's most pressing healthcare challenges. The inaugural batch of 2026–27 will be pioneers of this new journey.

The future of medicine will increasingly belong to those who can connect deep clinical understanding with scientific discovery and technological innovation. IIT Kharagpur is uniquely positioned to nurture this convergence. We want to shape the future of medicine, not merely follow it.”

Established in 1951, IIT Kharagpur was the starting point of India's IIT movement—a movement that transformed the country's technological capabilities and produced generations of engineers, scientists, entrepreneurs and national leaders.

The initiative is aligned with the aspirations of Viksit Bharat 2047, where affordable, accessible, technology-enabled and high-quality healthcare will be central to India's development. It also opens possibilities for connecting specialist medical education with real-world healthcare challenges, particularly those affecting underserved populations, and for accelerating the journey from laboratory discoveries to clinical applications, the release read.

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