IIT Kanpur suicide row: Education Ministry constitutes three-member committee to examine suicide incidents

New Delhi:

The Ministry of Education has constituted a three-member committee to examine the recent incidents of student suicides in IIT Kanpur. The committee, led by Chairperson NETF (National Educational Technology Forum) Anil Sahasrabudhe, will also review the extent of compliance by IIT Kanpur with the Framework Guidelines for Emotional and Mental Wellbeing of Students in HEIs issued on July 2023.

Earlier, on Tuesday, a student at IIT Kanpur died by suicide. As per details, the 25-year-old PhD scholar reportedly jumped from the sixth floor of a residential building inside the campus, marking the second suicide case within just 23 days.

According to officials, the deceased student has been identified as Ramswaroop Ishram -- a research scholar in the Department of Earth Sciences. He lived with his wife Manju and their three-year-old daughter in the AA 21 apartment of the New SBRA residential block on campus. After the fall, he was rushed to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead. Ishram was a resident of the Churu district in Rajasthan.

Expressing deep sorrow, IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal said that the institute has lost a bright and talented research scholar. He stated that the incident is extremely distressing and the institute remains committed to strengthening mental health support for students.

Earlier on December 29, 2025, a final-year B Tech student of IIT Kanpur was found dead in his hostel room. As per the police, the 26-year-old student was identified as Jai Singh Meena, a native of Ajmer in Rajasthan. He was enrolled in the Biological Sciences and Bioengineering programme and was staying in Room No 148 of E-Block at the campus hostel. Meena was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a bedsheet. Preliminary examination suggested he may have cut his wrists before hanging himself, police added.

