IIMC PG Diploma, MA admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria, schedule, how to apply at iimc.admissions.nic.in

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has commenced the admission process for post graduate (PG Diploma) and MA admissions 2026. The admission process is on offer for six MA and four PG Diploma programmes. The last date to register for e-Counselling is June 7, the first allotment will be declared on June 9. The candidates can apply on the official website - iimc.gov.in programme-wise.

This year, IIMC has introduced three new MA programmes, which are MA in Health Communication, MA in Media and Communication Governance and MA in Corporate Communication and Brand Management. With this, IIMC now offers six MA programmes across its six campuses – New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Jammu and Kottayam” said Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Kumar Goswami, Admission Incharge and Controller of Examinations. Four PG Diploma programmes are also on offer - PG Diplomas in English, Hindi, Radio and Television Journalism, and Advertising and Public Relations.

MA programmes on offer

MA in Health Communication

MA in Media and Communication Governance

MA in Corporate Communication and Brand Management

MA in Media Business Studies

MA in Strategic Communication

MA in New Media Communication.

PG Diploma programmes on offer

PG Diploma in English Journalism

PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism

PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations

PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism.

IIMC admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria

MA programmes

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any discipline with a minimum of 55 per cent marks

Candidates need to have a valid CUET PG score (COQP17).

PG Diploma programmes

Candidates need to have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised University. They should have a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism.

Age Limit

The upper age limit for PG Diploma admission for general category students is 25 years, OBC - 28 years, SC/ST/PwD candidates - 30 years as on August 1, 2026.

Seats on offer

PG Diploma in Journalism (English)

IIMC Delhi- 68 seats

IIM Dhenkanal - 68 seats

IIMC Aizawl- 30 seats

IIMC Amravati- 30 seats

IIMC Kottayam- 30 seats

IIMC Jammu- 30 seats.

PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi)

IIMC Delhi - 68 seats

IIMC Jammu - 30 seats

IIMC Amravati- 30 seats.

PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism

IIMC Delhi- 51 seats

PG Advertising and Public Relations

IIMC Delhi- 77 seats.

For details on PG Diploma and MA admissions, please visit the official website - iimc.gov.in.