June 4, 2026
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IIMC PG Diploma, MA admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria, schedule, how to apply at iimc.admissions.nic.in

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

IIMC PG Diploma, MA admissions 2026: The last date to register for e-Counselling is June 7, the first allotment will be declared on June 9. The candidates can apply on the official website - iimc.gov.in.

IIMC admission 2026: The last date to register for e-Counselling is June 7.
IIMC admission 2026: The last date to register for e-Counselling is June 7. Image Source : iimc.gov.in
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) has commenced the admission process for post graduate (PG Diploma) and MA admissions 2026. The admission process is on offer for six MA and four PG Diploma programmes. The last date to register for e-Counselling is June 7, the first allotment will be declared on June 9. The candidates can apply on the official website - iimc.gov.in programme-wise. 

 

This year, IIMC has introduced three new MA programmes, which are MA in Health Communication, MA in Media and Communication Governance and MA in Corporate Communication and Brand Management. With this, IIMC now offers six MA programmes across its six campuses – New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Amravati, Jammu and Kottayam” said Prof. (Dr.) Rakesh Kumar Goswami, Admission Incharge and Controller of Examinations. Four PG Diploma programmes are also on offer - PG Diplomas in English, Hindi, Radio and Television Journalism, and Advertising and Public Relations. 

MA programmes on offer 

  • MA in Health Communication 
  • MA in Media and Communication Governance 
  • MA in Corporate Communication and Brand Management 
  • MA in Media Business Studies 
  • MA in Strategic Communication 
  • MA in New Media Communication. 

PG Diploma programmes on offer 

  • PG Diploma in English Journalism
  • PG Diploma in Hindi Journalism 
  • PG Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations 
  • PG Diploma in Radio and TV Journalism. 

IIMC admissions 2026: Eligibility criteria 

MA programmes 

Candidates must have a Bachelor's degree from a recognised university in any discipline with a minimum of 55 per cent marks 

Candidates need to have a valid CUET PG score (COQP17). 

PG Diploma programmes 

Candidates need to have a Bachelor's Degree from a recognised University. They should have a valid CUET PG score in Mass Communication and Journalism. 

Age Limit 

The upper age limit for PG Diploma admission for general category students is 25 years, OBC - 28 years, SC/ST/PwD candidates - 30 years as on August 1, 2026. 

Seats on offer 

PG Diploma in Journalism (English) 

  • IIMC Delhi-  68 seats
  • IIM Dhenkanal - 68 seats
  • IIMC Aizawl- 30 seats
  • IIMC Amravati- 30 seats
  • IIMC Kottayam- 30 seats
  • IIMC Jammu- 30 seats. 

PG Diploma in Journalism (Hindi)

  • IIMC Delhi - 68 seats
  • IIMC Jammu - 30 seats
  • IIMC Amravati- 30 seats. 

PG Diploma in Radio & TV Journalism

IIMC Delhi- 51 seats

PG Advertising and Public Relations

IIMC Delhi- 77 seats. 

For details on PG Diploma and MA admissions, please visit the official website - iimc.gov.in

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