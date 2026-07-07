The Indian Institute of Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will open its campus in Indonesia, announced PM Narendra Modi.
IIM Bangalore to open campus in Indonesia, announces PM Modi
The Indian Institute of Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will open its campus in Indonesia, announced PM Narendra Modi.
New Delhi:
Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top News
-
Gujarat High Court upholds sentences of all 38 convicts in 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts case
-
Indonesia President Subianto confers nation's highest honour 'Bintang Adipurna' on PM Modi
-
PM Modi Indonesia visit LIVE: PM Modi, Indonesian President Subianto address joint press meet
-
Mumbai rains disrupt local rail services as several trains cancelled, delays hit key routes
Advertisement
Advertisement