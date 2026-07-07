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IIM Bangalore to open campus in Indonesia, announces PM Modi

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

The Indian Institute of Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will open its campus in Indonesia, announced PM Narendra Modi.

IIM Bangalore will open its campus in Indonesia.
IIM Bangalore will open its campus in Indonesia. Image Source : PTI
New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Bangalore (IIM Bangalore) will open its campus in Indonesia, announced PM Narendra Modi.  

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