ICSI CS admit card 2025 out at icsi.edu; how to download ICSI CS admit card 2025: ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams is scheduled to be held from December 22 to 29. CS hall ticket is available for download on the official website- icsi.edu.

New Delhi:

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has released the CS December exam admit card 2025. The candidates who will appear for the CS December Executive and Professional exam can check and download hall ticket PDF on the official website- icsi.edu. The ICSI CS Executive and Professional exams is scheduled to be held from December 22 to 29, 2025.

The candidates who will appear for the CS Executive and Professional exams 2025 can follow these steps to download hall ticket PDF on the official website- icsi.edu. To download CS Professional and Executive exam hall ticket PDF, candidates need to visit the official website- icsi.edu and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ICSI CS Executive and Professional exam hall ticket PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save CS Professional and Executive hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

ICSI CS Hall Ticket 2025 PDF: How to download at icsi.edu

Visit the official website- icsi.edu

Click on CS December Executive and Professional hall ticket PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the login credentials

ICSI CS hall ticket PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save ICSI CS hall ticket PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

ICSI CS hall ticket will contain candidate's name, roll number, date of birth, exam date, shift timings, exam centre address, other details.

ICSI CS Exam Centre Guidelines

The candidates should carry admit card at the exam centre, without it, they will not be allowed to appear for the exam. Along with the CAT admit card, the candidates are advised to bring a government-issued photo ID- PAN, Voter ID card as proof of identity.

Do not bring any restricted items to the exam center. All sorts of electronic devices- smart phone, Bluetooth devices, earphones, pagers are not allowed at the exam centre. The exam center will not provide any storage for banned items, and if any such item is brought, it will have to be stored outside the venue at the candidate’s own risk.

For details on ICSI CS exam 2025, please visit the official website- icsi.edu.