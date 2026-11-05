ICSE, ISC date sheets 2027 to be released after November 12; exams to begin an hour earlier: CISCE official

New Delhi:

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) will release the ICSE (Class 10), ISC (Class 12) exam schedule 2027 after November 12, 2026. A senior CICSE official told India TV, "The exam committee will meet on November 12 and decide the release date of ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027." The official also hinted that ICSE, ISC exams will commence an hour earlier from next year. "The council is planning to start the exam from 10 am, an hour earlier from the usual 11 am. A decision on it will be taken soon," CICSE official said.

How to download ICSE, ISC date sheets 2027

Last year, ICSE, ISC exam schedule was released on November 13. The students can follow these steps to check and download ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027. To download ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on CISCE class 10 and 12 exam schedule 2027 PDF. ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC date sheet 2027 PDF link

ICSE, ISC exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save CISCE 10th, 12th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out to be used for further reference.

How to download ICSE, ISC admit card 2027

ICSE, ISC admit card 2027 will be released three to four days before the exam. CISCE 10th, 12th hall ticket 2027 once released, will be available on the official portal- cisce.org. To download, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on hall ticket PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. ICSE, ISC hall ticket 2027 will be available for download on the official website- cisce.org. Save CISCE 10th, 12th admit card 2027 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - cisce.org

Click on ICSE, ISC hall ticket link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

ICSE, ISC hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save ICSE, ISC hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2027, please visit the official website- cisce.org.

Also Read:

CBSE 12th English sample paper 2027: Practice now to get a better score