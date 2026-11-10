ICSE, ISC Board Exams 2027: CISCE releases timetable, check Class 10 and 12 exam dates

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the timetable for the ICSE Class 10 and ISC Class 12 Year 2027 examinations. A total of 3,79,980 candidates are expected to appear for the two examinations, with students from thousands of affiliated schools in India and overseas set to take part.

According to the council, around 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 affiliated schools will appear for the ICSE examination, while more than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 schools will take the ISC examination. The ICSE examination will cover 76 subjects and papers, while the ISC examination will feature 60 subjects. The examinations reflect the range of academic disciplines offered by CISCE across its affiliated schools.

When will ICSE Class 10 exams 2027 begin?

The ICSE Year 2027 examination will begin on Monday, February 15, and conclude on Wednesday, March 31, 2027. The examinations will be conducted across 2,835 centres in India and overseas. As per the timetable, the English Language paper will be held on February 15 at 10:15 am, followed by Art Paper 4 on February 16 at 9 am. Literature in English is scheduled for February 18, while Mathematics will take place on February 22.

Other important dates listed in the timetable include:

February 26: History and Civics

March 1: Geography

March 4: Hindi

March 8: Physics

March 12: Chemistry

March 15: Biology

March 17: Group III elective subjects

March 19: Second language papers

March 25: Environmental Science

March 29: Commercial Studies

March 31: Economics, French and Sanskrit

The duration of the ICSE papers varies by subject. Most theory papers listed in the timetable are scheduled for two hours, while Mathematics and some other papers have a duration of three hours. Students should check the duration mentioned against their respective subjects.

ISC Class 12 exams 2027: Check important dates

The ISC Year 2027 examination timetable begins on Tuesday, February 9, with Environmental Science and Western Music Paper 1 scheduled on the opening day. The English Paper 1 examination will be held on February 10. Some of the other subject-wise dates listed in the timetable are:

February 12: Modern English Paper 1, Applied Mathematics, Robotics Paper 1, Geometrical and Building Drawing, and Biotechnology

February 15: English Paper 2

February 16: Modern English Paper 2

February 18: Economics

February 22: Indian language papers

February 24: Chemistry Paper 1

February 26: Accountancy

March 1: Mathematics

March 3: Physical Education

March 8: Physics Paper 1

March 9: Mass Media and Communication

March 11: Business Studies

March 12: Geography

March 15: Biology Paper 1

March 17: Computer Science Paper 1

March 19: History

March 25: Sociology

March 29: Commerce

March 31: Psychology

The timetable also lists examinations in subjects such as Political Science, Fashion Designing, Artificial Intelligence, Hospitality Management, Electricity and Electronics, Elective English and Legal Studies in April. The final paper listed in the shared timetable is Legal Studies on April 8, 2027.

How many students will appear for CISCE exams 2027?

A combined total of 3,79,980 candidates will appear for the ICSE and ISC examinations in 2027. The ICSE examination accounts for approximately 2.70 lakh candidates from 3,106 schools. More than 1.1 lakh candidates from 1,651 affiliated schools will appear for the ISC examination. The examinations cover 76 subjects and papers at the ICSE level and 60 subjects at the ISC level, highlighting the range of options available to students across the two classes.

Students should refer to the official CISCE timetable for the complete subject-wise schedule, reporting instructions and any updates issued by the council.

(With inputs from ANI)

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