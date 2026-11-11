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ICSE 10th exam 2027 from February 15; check English, Maths, Physics; schedule for important papers

Written By: Arnab Mitra
Published: ,Updated:

As per CISCE, ICSE Class 10 exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 31, 2027, the exam will begin with English and conclude with Economics, French and Sanskrit. The ICSE exam will begin at 10 am, an hour earlier from the scheduled 11 am.

Check ICSE subject-wise exam schedule 2027 here.
Check ICSE subject-wise exam schedule 2027 here. Image Source : India TV

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date sheet for ICSE, Class 10 exam 2027. As per CISCE, ICSE Class 10 exam 2027 is scheduled to be held from February 15 to March 31, 2027, the exam will begin with English and conclude with Economics, French and Sanskrit. The ICSE exam will begin at 10 am, an hour earlier from the scheduled 11 am. ICSE, 10th exam schedule 2027 is available on the official website - cisce.org

ICSE 10th date sheet 2027 

Exam Dates Papers
February 15 English Language – ENGLISH Paper 1 
February 16 Art Paper 4 (Applied Art)
February 18 Literature in English – ENGLISH Paper 2
February 22 Mathematics 
February 23  Art Paper 1 (Still Life) 
February 24

Group III-Elective-Section B

Robotics & Artificial Intelligence, Assistant Beauty Therapist, Assistant Hairstylist, Basic Data Entry Operator, Dietetic Aide, Cashier, Early Years Physical Activity Facilitator, Auto Service Technician. 
February 26 History & Civics – H.C.G. Paper 1
March 1 Geography – H.C.G. Paper 2 
March 2 Art Paper 2 (Nature Drawing/ Painting) 
March 4 Hindi 
March 8 Physics – SCIENCE Paper 1 
March 12 Chemistry – SCIENCE Paper 2 
March 15 Biology – SCIENCE Paper 3 
March 16  Art Paper 3 (Original Composition) 
March 17

 Group III-Elective-Section A

Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Hospitality Management, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga) / Technical Drawing Applications
March 19 Ao-Naga, Assamese, Bengali, Bhasha Indonesia, Dzongkha, Garo, Gujarati, Kannada, Khasi, Lepcha, Mizo, Malayalam, Marathi, Nepali, Odia, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Tangkhul, Telugu, Urdu, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Modern Armenian, Portuguese, Spanish, Thai, Tibetan 
March 25 Environmental Science (Group II Elective) 
March 29 Commercial Studies (Group II Elective) 
March 31 Economics, French, Sanskrit (Group II Elective).

 

How to download ICSE date sheet 2027  

The students can follow these steps to check and download ICSE exam schedule 2027. To download ICSE date sheet 2027, candidates need to visit the official website- cisce.org and click on CISCE class 10 exam schedule 2027 PDF. ICSE exam schedule 2027 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save ICSE date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- cisce.org
  • Click on ICSE date sheet 2027 PDF link
  • ICSE exam schedule 2027 PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save CISCE 10th date sheet 2027 PDF and take a print out to be used for further reference.   

For details on ICSE, ISC exam 2027, please visit the official website- cisce.org.   

Also Read: 

CBSE 10th, 12th time table 2027 when? Know how to download at cbse.gov.in 

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