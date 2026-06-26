ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip 2026 OUT at exams.nta.nic.in/icar; how to download

New Delhi:

The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA (PG) and AICE JRF/SRF (Ph.D.) 2026 entrance exam city intimation slip 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam is scheduled to be held on July 4 in computer-based test (CBT) mode.

How to download AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip

The candidates can check and download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip 2026 on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. To download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip 2026, candidates need to visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar and click on ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip PDF link. Enter application number, password as the login credentials. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip PDF will be available for download. Save ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Click on ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF city slip pdf link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip PDF will be available for download

Save ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam city slip PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF admit card 2026

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF admit card will be released three to four days before the exam, by June 30. The candidates can check and download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket on the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket login credentials are - application number, password.

To download ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket 2026, candidates need to visit the official portal - exams.nta.nic.in/icar and click on ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket download link. Enter login credentials - application number, password. ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket PDF will be available for download, save ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar

Click on ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket PDF link

Use application number, password as the required login credentials

ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket PDF will be available for download

Save ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF hall ticket PDF and take a print out.

For details on ICAR AIEEA PG, AICE JRF/ SRF exam 2026, please visit the official website - exams.nta.nic.in/icar.

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