ICAI CA Foundation Result 2024 declared at icai.nic.in, check direct link to download score card

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) on Monday (July 29) announced the CA foundation results on their official website, icai.nic.in.
How to download CA Foundation Result 2024?
- Visit the official website of ICAI, icai.nic.in.
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'CA Foundation Result 2024'
- It will redirect you to a login page where you need to provide registration number along with roll number
- The results will appear on the screen
- Download CA Foundation result 2024 and save it for future reference
(This is a developing story. More details will be added)
